Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €45.00 ($49.45) target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Randstad stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

