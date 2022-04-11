Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $253.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $253.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LII. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.71.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $254.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.57. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $243.92 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

