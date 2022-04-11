Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $15.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

HD opened at $311.11 on Monday. Home Depot has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.