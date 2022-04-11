Apogee Enterprises, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday.

APOG opened at $43.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

