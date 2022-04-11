Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.57.
NASDAQ MANH opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.11. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $116.19 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
