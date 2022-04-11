Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.57.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.11. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $116.19 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

