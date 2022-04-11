Berenberg Bank Trims Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Target Price to GBX 390

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.64) to GBX 390 ($5.11) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 370 ($4.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 495 ($6.49) to GBX 460 ($6.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

MOON opened at GBX 220.20 ($2.89) on Thursday. Moonpig Group has a one year low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 245.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 308.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £753.33 million and a P/E ratio of 137.63.

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Niall Wass bought 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £7,999.20 ($10,490.75).

