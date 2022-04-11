Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) & Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Critical Comparison

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cresco Labs and Mannatech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 6 0 3.00 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cresco Labs currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 286.90%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Mannatech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs N/A N/A N/A Mannatech 6.16% 39.51% 15.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cresco Labs and Mannatech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Mannatech $159.76 million 0.41 $9.84 million $4.72 7.21

Mannatech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs.

Summary

Mannatech beats Cresco Labs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Mannatech (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

