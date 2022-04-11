Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

OMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,194,000 after buying an additional 514,902 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $124,970,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,782,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

