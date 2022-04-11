Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
OMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.
Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,194,000 after buying an additional 514,902 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $124,970,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,782,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.
About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
