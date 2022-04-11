Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPD. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $97.84 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after buying an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 88.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

