Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating for the company.
NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.46.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.
