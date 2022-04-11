Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

