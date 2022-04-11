StockNews.com Upgrades CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

CSWI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sidoti started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CSWI opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.45. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $107.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

