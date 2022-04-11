Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $85.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 36.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 754.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,515 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

