StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CMLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $208.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

