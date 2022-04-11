StockNews.com Upgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to “Buy”

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
