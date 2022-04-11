StockNews.com Upgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to “Buy”

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

