StockNews.com Downgrades Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) to Buy

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

ADES stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 45.86% and a net margin of 63.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,991,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

