Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NRIX opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $664.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.74. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 479,338 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 455,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 359,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

