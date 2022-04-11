Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $7.54 on Friday. Personalis has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Personalis will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,171 shares of company stock worth $473,945. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,637,000 after acquiring an additional 857,372 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Personalis by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 218,834 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 170,187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

