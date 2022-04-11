Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNA. TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $942.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,265.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

