Payfare (TSE:PAY) PT Set at C$16.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:PAY opened at C$6.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.38. The stock has a market cap of C$315.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68. Payfare has a fifty-two week low of C$4.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Marco Margiotta bought 15,000 shares of Payfare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.35 per share, with a total value of C$95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,095,630 shares in the company, valued at C$6,957,250.50.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

