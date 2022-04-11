Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hays in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.16.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $15.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. Hays has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

