IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$57.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.50.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$42.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$39.00 and a 52 week high of C$51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.31.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.08. The company had revenue of C$902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$894.00 million. Analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.6600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.15%.

In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

