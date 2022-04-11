Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Disco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Disco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Disco stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.17. Disco has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $71.58.

Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.