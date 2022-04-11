Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will post sales of $80.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the lowest is $79.99 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $68.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $335.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.80 million to $340.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $393.78 million, with estimates ranging from $381.66 million to $405.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PING. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 849,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after purchasing an additional 566,031 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ping Identity by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

