$13.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) to post $13.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.05 billion and the highest is $13.38 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $54.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.29 billion to $54.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.71 billion to $57.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $746.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $557.60 on Monday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $542.82 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.44. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Charter Communications by 34.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Charter Communications by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

