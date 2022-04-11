Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Skillsoft in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Skillsoft stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Skillsoft by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

