Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.42 and a 1 year high of C$3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.06 million and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.92.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0183 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 109.22%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.