Laredo Petroleum, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $8.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.97. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

NYSE LPI opened at $83.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

