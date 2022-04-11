Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.94.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$52.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$50.54 and a 12-month high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

