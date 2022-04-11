Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

CIA stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30. Citizens has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.21 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citizens by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Citizens by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

