Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ORA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $83.38.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 618,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,207,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

