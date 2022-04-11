Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of UBA opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

