Konica Minolta, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Konica Minolta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.
