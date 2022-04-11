Nanobiotix S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nanobiotix in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nanobiotix’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTX opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Nanobiotix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

