HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €60.00 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLEGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.44 ($66.42).

Shares of HLE opened at €58.00 ($63.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($75.52).

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

