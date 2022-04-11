Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €110.03 ($120.91).

PUM stock opened at €75.44 ($82.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €95.34. Puma has a 52 week low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($126.81).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

