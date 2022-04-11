Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €67.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.15 ($72.69).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €47.85 ($52.58) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($76.01). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.78.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

