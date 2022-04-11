Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) PT Set at C$0.40 by ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$0.40 target price on Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd.

XLY opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.51.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

