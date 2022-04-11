FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Trilogy Metals Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02).

Several other research analysts have also commented on TMQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.23 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $178.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

