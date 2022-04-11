Critical Comparison: BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) vs. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BayCom and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 22.28% 8.06% 0.89% Stock Yards Bancorp 30.73% 15.65% 1.61%

BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BayCom pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BayCom and Stock Yards Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A Stock Yards Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.40%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than BayCom.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of BayCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BayCom and Stock Yards Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $92.88 million 3.19 $20.69 million $1.91 11.34 Stock Yards Bancorp $242.93 million 5.76 $74.64 million $2.94 17.89

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BayCom has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats BayCom on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayCom (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house services, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation, and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges and provides zero balance accounts and sweep accounts including loan sweep. It operates through a network of 34 full service branches in Northern and Southern California; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc. that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and online, mobile, and private banking services to individual consumers and businesses. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 63 full service banking locations, including 33 in the Louisville, 19 in Central Kentucky, 6 in Cincinnati, and 5 in Indianapolis. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

