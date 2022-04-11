ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) and Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Financial Comparison

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) and Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Sempra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sempra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and Sempra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sempra 0 4 4 0 2.50

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.45%. Sempra has a consensus price target of $150.57, indicating a potential downside of 11.32%. Given ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II is more favorable than Sempra.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and Sempra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A Sempra $12.86 billion 4.17 $1.32 billion $4.11 41.31

Sempra has higher revenue and earnings than ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and Sempra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.16% Sempra 10.84% 11.14% 3.94%

Summary

Sempra beats ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas to a population of approximately 22 million covering an area of 24,000 square miles. The company's Sempra Texas Utilities segment engages in the regulated transmission and distribution of electricity serving 3.8 million homes and businesses, and operation of 140,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines. Its transmission system includes 18,249 circuit miles of transmission lines, a total of 1,174 transmission and distribution substations, and interconnection to 130 third-party generation facilities totaling 45,403 megawatts. The company was formerly known as Sempra Energy and changed its name to Sempra in July 2021. Sempra was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

