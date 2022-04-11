Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will report sales of $140.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.90 million and the highest is $141.32 million. Cactus posted sales of $84.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $635.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.88 million to $648.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $747.68 million, with estimates ranging from $718.53 million to $764.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,636,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 383,043 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

