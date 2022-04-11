Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $16.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $249.40 million, a PE ratio of -556.33 and a beta of 1.43. Points.com has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Points.com will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

