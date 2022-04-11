Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NBLX opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

