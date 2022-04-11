Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NYMX opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.12. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

