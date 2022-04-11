StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.
NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $125.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.01.
About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
