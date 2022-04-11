CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) to Release Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.23. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.