RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley cut their price objective on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 60,600 shares of company stock worth $438,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

