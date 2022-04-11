Super Group (SGHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHCGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

SGHC stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. Super Group has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

SGHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Super Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

