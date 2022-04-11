Endeavour Mining (EDV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Endeavour Mining (TSE: EDV):

4/6/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

4/4/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$2,850.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$2,500.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$2,060.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.50 to C$44.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$2,600.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/15/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/14/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$1,830.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$2,500.00 price target on the stock.

TSE EDV opened at C$32.67 on Monday. Endeavour Mining plc has a 12 month low of C$25.50 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The stock has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Get Endeavour Mining plc alerts:

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 57.78%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.