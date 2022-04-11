Endeavour Mining (EDV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Endeavour Mining (TSE: EDV):
- 4/6/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$44.00 to C$42.00.
- 4/4/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$2,850.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$2,500.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$2,060.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.50 to C$44.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$2,600.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/15/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/14/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$1,830.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$2,500.00 price target on the stock.
TSE EDV opened at C$32.67 on Monday. Endeavour Mining plc has a 12 month low of C$25.50 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The stock has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
