SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of SBFG opened at $19.06 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

